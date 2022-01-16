Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Up 3.7%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.32 and last traded at $27.16. 9,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 316,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLB. Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $30.70.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.