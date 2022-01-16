Core & Main Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 19th (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main’s (NYSE:CNM) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 19th. Core & Main had issued 34,883,721 shares in its initial public offering on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $697,674,420 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNM. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.36.

NYSE CNM opened at $24.45 on Friday. Core & Main has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $32.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,661,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

