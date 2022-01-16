CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Short Interest Up 116.0% in December

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 116.0% from the December 15th total of 786,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 777,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,801,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,380,000 after buying an additional 111,194 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter worth $1,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,683,000 after purchasing an additional 117,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 26,723 shares during the period. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC now owns 419,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 64,526 shares during the period.

CPLG remained flat at $$15.68 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,748. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55. CorePoint Lodging has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $18.15.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. Equities analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

