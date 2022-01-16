Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, increased their target price on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.64 on Friday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of New Gold by 48.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,124,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 365,780 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of New Gold by 286.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 97,510 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Gold by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $760,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

