Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Update

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,000 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the December 15th total of 684,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.1 days.

Corus Entertainment stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,212. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $879.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 15.10%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1941 per share. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.54.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

