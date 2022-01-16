Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Cousins Properties worth $10,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth $51,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Cousins Properties by 88.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.97.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.