CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Short Interest Update

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the December 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $88.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.66. CRA International has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The company has a market cap of $657.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.56.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that CRA International will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Robert W. Holthausen sold 7,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $761,581.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CRA International by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CRA International by 439.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CRA International by 64,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRA International by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

