Cream Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $40.49 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for about $86.77 or 0.00201358 BTC on exchanges. Cream Finance has a market cap of $53.48 million and approximately $40.49 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded up 119.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

