Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $529.35 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $455.23 and a one year high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $612.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $644.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

