Creative Planning Decreases Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Okta were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 18.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Okta by 2.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $4,571,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 16.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on OKTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.92.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $3,547,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,822 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,783. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $204.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.61. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.