Creative Planning Has $6.69 Million Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Macerich were worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Macerich in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MAC. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Macerich stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

