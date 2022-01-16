Creative Planning Increases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NSC opened at $288.28 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $230.15 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.12 and a 200-day moving average of $269.58. The firm has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.45.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

