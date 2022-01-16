Creative Planning Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 44,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $54.77 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $54.65 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.618 per share. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

