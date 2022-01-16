CREDIT 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $146,060.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 29% higher against the US dollar. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $12,340.57 and approximately $146,060.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

