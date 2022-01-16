Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Soitec from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS SLOIY opened at $131.90 on Thursday. Soitec has a 12 month low of $82.70 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.02 and a 200-day moving average of $120.26.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

