CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,698.03

CRH plc (LON:CRH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,698.03 ($50.20) and traded as high as GBX 3,988 ($54.13). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,876 ($52.61), with a volume of 880,097 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,810.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,699.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.87 billion and a PE ratio of 27.57.

In related news, insider Richard Fearon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,035 ($68.35) per share, with a total value of £100,700 ($136,690.65).

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

