Critical Comparison: Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Meritor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Meritor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Meritor and REE Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritor 0 1 3 0 2.75 REE Automotive 1 0 3 0 2.50

Meritor presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.29%. REE Automotive has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 133.33%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Meritor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meritor and REE Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritor $3.83 billion 0.50 $199.00 million $2.75 9.89 REE Automotive N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A

Meritor has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares Meritor and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritor 5.19% 32.03% 6.50% REE Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Meritor beats REE Automotive on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications. The Aftermarket and Industrial segment provides axles, brakes, drivelines, suspension parts and other replacement parts to commercial vehicle and industrial aftermarket customers in North America and Europe. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

