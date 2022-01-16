Critical Review: Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) vs. HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) and HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HDFC Bank has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and HDFC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lloyds Banking Group N/A N/A N/A HDFC Bank 21.24% 15.85% 1.90%

Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. HDFC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. HDFC Bank pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lloyds Banking Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Lloyds Banking Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lloyds Banking Group and HDFC Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lloyds Banking Group 0 4 12 0 2.75 HDFC Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and HDFC Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lloyds Banking Group $43.50 billion 1.22 $1.69 billion N/A N/A HDFC Bank $21.00 billion 6.28 $4.46 billion $2.51 28.58

HDFC Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lloyds Banking Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of HDFC Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of HDFC Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HDFC Bank beats Lloyds Banking Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of products and services such as lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management and debt capital markets services to SMEs, corporates, and financial institutions. The Insurance and Wealth segment includes insurance, investment, and wealth management products and services. The company was founded by George Truett Tate on October 21, 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations. The Treasury segment consists of bank’s investment portfolio, money market borrowing and lending, investment operations and trading in foreign exchange and derivative contracts. The Retail Banking segment provides loans and other services to customers through a branch network and other delivery channels. The Wholesale Banking segment provides loans, non-fund facilities and transaction services to large corporates, emerging corporates, public sector units, government bodies, financial institutions, and medium scale enterprises. The Other Banking Business segment includes income from para banking activities such as credit cards, debit cards, third party product distribution, primary dealership business, and the associated costs. The company was founded by Aditya Tapishwar Puri in August 1994 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

