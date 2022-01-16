Critical Review: Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Byrna Technologies and Manhattan Scientifics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 121.20%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Manhattan Scientifics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 17.07 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -92.15 Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 190.16 $4.31 million N/A N/A

Manhattan Scientifics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.2% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Manhattan Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Manhattan Scientifics N/A -26.55% -15.44%

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Manhattan Scientifics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. focuses on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. The firm operates as a technology incubator that seeks to acquire, develop and commercialize life-enhancing technologies in various fields. It also focuses on identifying emerging technologies through strategic alliances with scientific laboratories, educational institutions, scientists and leaders in industry and government. The company was founded by Marvin Maslow on July 31, 1992 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

