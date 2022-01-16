Crown (NYSE:CCK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $118.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crown Holdings has been witnessing strong demand across all product lines and geographies. It has efficiently managed to convert this into strong earnings. The company expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $7.50 to $7.55 in 2021. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year growth of 25%. Inflated raw material and freight costs, and supply chain issues will impact results this year. High debt and uncertainties related to the pandemic remain concerns. The company will however gain from the increasing global beverage can demand as consumers are preferring cans over other packaging formats. It plans to capitalize on this trend, through investing in capacity additions, building new plants in existing markets and strategic acquisitions. Focus on pricing, cost control and capital allocation will also drive growth for the company.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCK. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.00.

Crown stock opened at $113.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $85.65 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crown will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Crown by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 8.9% during the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Crown by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its stake in Crown by 2.0% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Crown by 341.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 62,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

