Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives $88.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 421,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,578. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. Cryoport’s revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $849,575.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $5,169,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 641,717 shares of company stock valued at $48,270,373 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth $2,585,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,661 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 5.1% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cryoport by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.