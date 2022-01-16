Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives $88.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYRX. BTIG Research increased their target price on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $45.50. 421,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,578. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 0.88. Cryoport has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $849,575.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $5,169,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 641,717 shares of company stock valued at $48,270,373 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,923 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $174,982,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,292,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $144,631,000 after buying an additional 25,885 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,035,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $135,406,000 after buying an additional 24,167 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $96,373,000 after buying an additional 386,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,030,000 after buying an additional 484,718 shares during the last quarter.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

