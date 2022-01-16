CS Disco Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco’s (NYSE:LAW) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 17th. CS Disco had issued 7,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $224,000,000 based on an initial share price of $32.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CS Disco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

LAW opened at $29.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.55. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. Analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $1,067,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,358,340 shares of company stock worth $68,030,644 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,970,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

