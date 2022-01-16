CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 14,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 635,911 shares.The stock last traded at $25.40 and had previously closed at $27.03.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CureVac in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CureVac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.
