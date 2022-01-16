CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 14,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 635,911 shares.The stock last traded at $25.40 and had previously closed at $27.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CureVac in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CureVac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Get CureVac alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CureVac by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,711,000 after purchasing an additional 54,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CureVac by 5,379.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,030,000 after buying an additional 468,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CureVac by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CureVac by 441.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after buying an additional 342,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CureVac by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 243,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 107,363 shares in the last quarter.

CureVac Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.