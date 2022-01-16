Curve DAO Token Price Tops $5.30 (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.30 or 0.00012303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $2.38 billion and $562.21 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00058431 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,670,906,904 coins and its circulating supply is 448,359,362 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

