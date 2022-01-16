CUTcoin (CUT) Price Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $19.32 million and approximately $529.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.32 or 0.00213777 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00046527 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00041205 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.99 or 0.00451506 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00078067 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 157,748,093 coins and its circulating supply is 153,748,093 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.