CyberMiles (CMT) Market Cap Achieves $4.11 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and $122,397.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,028.96 or 1.00117417 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00038131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.79 or 0.00341549 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00093745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007668 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001759 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

