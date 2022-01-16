Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Short Interest Down 59.4% in December

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,800 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the December 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCN opened at $1.39 on Friday. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,696.27% and a negative return on equity of 104.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 321,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 390,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 236,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,142,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

