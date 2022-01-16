Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $11.49

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.49, but opened at $11.93. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 3,627 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $201.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 117.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.