Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Page Arthur B’s 4th Largest Position

Page Arthur B reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 4.3% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $293.31 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.22. The firm has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.07.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.