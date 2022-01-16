Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Trimmed by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,515 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 4.0% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $39,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,248,776,000 after buying an additional 270,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,659 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,676,306,000 after acquiring an additional 86,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Danaher by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,769,267,000 after acquiring an additional 419,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Danaher by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.07.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $293.31 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

