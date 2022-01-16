Dash (DASH) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.46 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $179.10 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $138.38 or 0.00321270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dash has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00020618 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009732 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003080 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00016454 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000120 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,531,294 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.