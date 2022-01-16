Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $190.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.30.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $138.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.71. Datadog has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $613,984.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $2,404,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,305,923 shares of company stock worth $397,526,530 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Datadog by 12.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,926,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,072,000 after purchasing an additional 385,880 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,208,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

