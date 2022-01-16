DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Update

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the December 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DBSDY traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $106.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,357. DBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.83 and a 200-day moving average of $92.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $3.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DBSDY. Zacks Investment Research cut DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

