DECOIN Price Down 39.2% Over Last 7 Days (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 27.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last week, DECOIN has traded down 39.2% against the dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $57.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009507 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000220 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001488 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 79,000,803 coins and its circulating supply is 56,224,799 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

