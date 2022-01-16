Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNLI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 123.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.44. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 248.87 and a beta of 1.75.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $909,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,471. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

