Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,376 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.38.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $343.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

