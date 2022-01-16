Denison Mines (TSE:DML) PT Lowered to C$2.25

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective dropped by TD Securities from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.60 target price on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.43.

TSE:DML opened at C$1.70 on Friday. Denison Mines has a one year low of C$0.79 and a one year high of C$2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.75.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$9.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Lionel Bronkhorst sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.13, for a total transaction of C$135,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,107. Also, Director David Daniel Cates sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.57, for a total transaction of C$1,668,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 825,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,119,186.85.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

