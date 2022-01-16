Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

DESP opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 245.20%. The business had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Despegar.com will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Despegar.com by 22.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Despegar.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Despegar.com by 9.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Despegar.com by 11.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 72,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

