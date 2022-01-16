Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DSNY stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Destiny Media Technologies has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

