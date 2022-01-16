Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 4,575 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 222.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth about $61,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth about $173,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Gary S. Gladstein acquired 11,399 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.71 per share, with a total value of $543,846.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $58.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.06 and a 1-year high of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $982.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.