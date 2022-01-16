Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 4,832 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,472,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,756,000 after buying an additional 33,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,245,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,554,000 after buying an additional 38,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after buying an additional 75,687 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 434,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,043,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,070,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEN opened at $237.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.08 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.02 and a 52-week high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $432,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total value of $252,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,066 shares of company stock worth $13,455,411. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

