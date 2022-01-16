Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 83,844 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 186.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,844 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.02, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -163.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

