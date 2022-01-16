Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 604,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,836 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 54.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 45,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after buying an additional 44,602 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 37.5% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 47,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 85.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 325,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $395,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $814.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.71. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.83 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

