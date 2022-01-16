Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 3,810.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,112 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Coupang were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coupang by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Coupang by 4,420.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 178,484 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $21.21 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $9,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

