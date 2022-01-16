Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,780 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 24.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,955,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,500,000 after purchasing an additional 33,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,558,000 after acquiring an additional 791,504 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 676,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,669,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 49,353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,831,000 after acquiring an additional 345,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMI opened at $240.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.56. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.13 and a 52-week high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.96%.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

