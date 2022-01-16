Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $59.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Adient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.02.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adient will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Adient by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,835,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Adient by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,098,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,447 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adient by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256,688 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adient by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,857,000 after acquiring an additional 303,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Adient by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,133,000 after acquiring an additional 43,186 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

