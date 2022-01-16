Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $100.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.42% from the stock’s current price.

STX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.48.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ STX opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.65.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $226,640.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.