Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Price Target to CHF 650

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GBERY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Geberit from CHF 690 to CHF 680 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cheuvreux lowered Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $650.00.

Get Geberit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERY opened at $71.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.18. Geberit has a one year low of $59.18 and a one year high of $84.67.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.