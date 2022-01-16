Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Price Target to €110.00

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €105.00 ($119.32) to €110.00 ($125.00) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LGRDY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Legrand in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Legrand from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.50.

OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $22.32 on Thursday. Legrand has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

